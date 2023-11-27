Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 3,719 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 3.1% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,083 shares of company stock worth $1,576,281. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.