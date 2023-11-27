Nia Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vita Coco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $940,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $940,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,283,446 shares of company stock worth $118,714,589. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Vita Coco Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.55. 1,814,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,632. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.15. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

