Nia Impact Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,018. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

