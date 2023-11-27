Nikesh Arora Sells 40,848 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.09. 3,133,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.64. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $269.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

