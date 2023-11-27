nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up to $11.39

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $12.00. nLIGHT shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 41,801 shares.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $571.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.18.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. Equities research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in nLIGHT by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in nLIGHT by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

