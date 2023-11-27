Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $51,402.39 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Lovass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nordson alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56.

On Thursday, October 12th, Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76.

Nordson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $234.08. 152,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,462. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDSN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Nordson by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nordson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Nordson by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.