Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 131,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 21,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

