North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 5th

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,192. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$698.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.36 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.4714765 earnings per share for the current year.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.94.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

