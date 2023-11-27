NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Shares Up 9.4%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 192,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 100,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 9.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Get NorthIsle Copper and Gold alerts:

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.