NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NWHUF stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWHUF

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.