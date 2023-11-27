Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.71. The company had a trading volume of 196,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,974. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

