Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Position Boosted by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 373.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,752 shares during the period. NU comprises about 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NU by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NU by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NU in the first quarter worth about $129,071,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in NU in the first quarter worth about $61,195,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.22. 8,847,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,551,105. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
