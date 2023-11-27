Numerai GP LLC Acquires 292,768 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 135.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,768 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Borr Drilling worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 13.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 14.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.3% during the second quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 476,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $945.44 million, a PE ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 3.21. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.