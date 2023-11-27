Numerai GP LLC Acquires 62,127 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Numerai GP LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 79.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,387,591 shares in the company, valued at $136,059,196.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,540,400. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. 40,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

