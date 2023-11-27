Numerai GP LLC Acquires New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 162.7% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 223,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 138,163 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 872,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,998,000 after buying an additional 225,162 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,715,000 after acquiring an additional 70,222 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 163,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

