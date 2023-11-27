Numerai GP LLC Boosts Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Numerai GP LLC raised its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.08% of Jamf worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Jamf by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Jamf by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $51,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.76. 87,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

