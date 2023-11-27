Numerai GP LLC Buys New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

NYSE SPOT traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $184.49.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

