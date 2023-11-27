Numerai GP LLC Grows Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Numerai GP LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after buying an additional 79,517,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,885,000 after buying an additional 191,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 253,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,120. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

