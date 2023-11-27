Numerai GP LLC Grows Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Numerai GP LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 816,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,091 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 11.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.46. 2,683,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

