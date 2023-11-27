Numerai GP LLC Invests $8.23 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 730,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,000. First Horizon makes up about 1.7% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. 2,271,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,799,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

