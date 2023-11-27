Numerai GP LLC Makes New $9.12 Million Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 268,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000. Alcoa accounts for about 1.9% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

Shares of AA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. 1,108,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

