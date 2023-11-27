Numerai GP LLC Purchases New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,684,000. Insulet makes up approximately 1.8% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $187.50. The company had a trading volume of 266,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,664. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $221.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.80.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

