Numerai GP LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Numerai GP LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 208.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 114,455 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FARO Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $337.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.24.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.52. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $86.81 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 15,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $272,676.77. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 15,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $272,676.77. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,121.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

