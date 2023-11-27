Numerai GP LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 1,304.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,198 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.33% of Gray Television worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gray Television by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. 191,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $755.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTN

About Gray Television

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.