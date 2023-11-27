Numerai GP LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 284.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Southern Copper by 761.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,186,000 after buying an additional 2,436,727 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.40. 628,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,355. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.