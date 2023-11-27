Numerai GP LLC Sells 287,502 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Numerai GP LLC lowered its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 287,502 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,910 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $4,993,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 32.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,798,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 927,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 263.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 900,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NAT stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.38. 758,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

