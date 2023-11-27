Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 650,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,634,000. CVB Financial makes up approximately 1.8% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.47% of CVB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,359,000 after buying an additional 105,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after buying an additional 212,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVB Financial by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 2,353,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

CVB Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 120,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $28.87.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Company Profile

Free Report

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

