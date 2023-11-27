Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.57

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.57 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 9294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Nuvalent Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $157,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $95,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,695 shares of company stock worth $5,611,820 in the last ninety days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Nuvalent by 25.0% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 18.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

