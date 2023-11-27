Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.45

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 53996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,461,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

