Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.82

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 143352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NULV. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

