Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.47

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 115912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $991.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.