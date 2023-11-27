NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Susan Williamson Ross Sells 125 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR traded down $48.16 on Monday, reaching $6,146.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,916.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,035.93. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,412.79 and a 1-year high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

