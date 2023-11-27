NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,433,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NVR by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,500,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Down 0.4 %

NVR stock opened at $6,195.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,412.79 and a one year high of $6,525.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,916.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,035.93.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $118.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,647,361.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $50,089,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

