NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in NVR by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $50,089,830 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NVR traded down $63.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6,131.12. 960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,916.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,035.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,412.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6,525.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.