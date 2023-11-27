Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.93. 309,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,980. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

