Oberndorf William E Has $10.92 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oberndorf William E increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 17.3% of Oberndorf William E’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.84. 1,936,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,015. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 0.77.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,446 shares of company stock worth $14,733,361 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

