Oberndorf William E Purchases 11,900 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oberndorf William E increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 17.7% of Oberndorf William E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.98. 1,398,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,100,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,658,538 shares in the company, valued at $155,570,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,322 shares of company stock valued at $52,283,433. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

