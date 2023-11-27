Olivier Marie Sells 1,686 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $23,401.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Olivier Marie sold 941 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $13,550.40.

On Thursday, November 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Marie sold 1,023 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $14,557.29.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 216 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,423.52.

On Monday, September 18th, Olivier Marie sold 962 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $12,246.26.

On Thursday, August 31st, Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $136,660.20.

Upwork Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.53. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Upwork by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

