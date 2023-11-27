Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 2.4% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Mizuho upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.05. 149,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,172. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

