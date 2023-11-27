Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

OHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,793. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

