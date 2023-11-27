Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises about 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after buying an additional 2,953,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after buying an additional 2,467,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 953,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
