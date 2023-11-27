Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
