Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.70. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

