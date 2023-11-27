Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.