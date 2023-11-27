Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.43

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.43 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 2127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Onex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 32.97 and a current ratio of 32.97.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

