Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in RH (NYSE:RH)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,634,000. RH makes up approximately 4.9% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $170,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RH by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after acquiring an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RH by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

NYSE:RH traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.07. 71,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.27. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

