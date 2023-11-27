Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,455 shares during the period. Harrow Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.18% of Harrow Health worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Harrow Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HROW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 69,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,051. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Harrow Health

In other Harrow Health news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,022,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,406,213.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Harrow Health news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,022,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,406,213.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 14,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $205,349.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,614,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,945,349.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.