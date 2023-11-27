Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,153 shares during the quarter. Zeta Global comprises about 2.8% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.74% of Zeta Global worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZETA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 173,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $43,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,593 shares of company stock worth $121,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

