Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 860,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,000. Xponential Fitness makes up about 3.1% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,459,000 after acquiring an additional 258,149 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of XPOF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.62. 174,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.