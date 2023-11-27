Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 284,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,718,000. Casella Waste Systems makes up 5.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 0.49% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 60,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $217,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.11. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.