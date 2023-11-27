Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Sells 113,661 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,661 shares during the quarter. Arcosa makes up about 3.6% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Arcosa worth $17,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at about $1,477,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 770,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Arcosa Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:ACA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,854. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.40%.
Arcosa Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.
